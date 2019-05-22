After the success of recent Crocs collabs, Post Malone is now taking his growing style empire to the sunnies side by officially joining on as Brand Ambassador for Cali-based eyewear imprint Arnette.

The frames are rooted in promoting sustainability through the eco-friendly, bio-based BRT600LS plastic that each option is constructed from. They also will all come with recycled elastane pouches and special packaging, which will compliment the color themes available in this set. From two-toned styles to classic solid hues that all come with 100 percent UV protection polarized lenses, finding some fly frames to rock this summer just got a little easier. Posty, we thank you for blessing us with the summer swag once again broski!

The new Arnette Sunglasses collection for SS19 will be available very soon on Sunglass Hut. Check out the full Post Malone-supported styles below: