Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Suh would replace Gerald McCoy, who was released by the Buccaneers on Monday. Suh (second) and McCoy (third) were taken with consecutive picks in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Suh signed a one-year deal worth $14 million last year, taking less money to join the Rams. He nearly accomplished his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, coming up just short against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

He finished the season with 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks, batting down four passes and making a career-low four tackles for loss. Suh stepped up in the postseason with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, helping shut down the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram.

The Buccaneers were in dire need of additional front-line help after cutting McCoy, which followed Jason Pierre-Paul’s recent neck injury after a car accident. Pairing Suh with Vita Vea, who came on strong at the end of last season, could make for the start of a solid interior in front of a potential dynamite linebacker duo in Lavonte David and Devin White.