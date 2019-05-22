There are a few things that Tupac Shakur left in his legacy that Tupac Mosley embodies: Resilience, Intellect, Drive and Broad Shoulders to carry his community on.

Mosley, a 17-year-old scholar from Memphis, pushed through the toughest times to emerge a as the class valedictorian.

In Shakur’s song “Me Against The World,” he gave some sound advice and it seems that Mosley has kept close to his heart during his time in the shelter.

Pac said, “Through every dark night, there’s a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it get, stick your chest out, keep your head up, and handle it.”

In February, Mosely’s father unexpectedly died. After Mosley’s father transitioned, it would have been easy for him to give up. Bills started to flood in and his family wound up getting evicted from their home. Many would have allowed the trauma to stop them, but he understood that he had to stick his chest out and stay encouraged.

He decided to reach out to his teachers and an organization called For the Kingdom for help. For the Kingdom is a nonprofit organization designed to help youth experiencing crisis in the Memphis area. On their website, the organization says that their mission is to provide young people with year-round experience, allowing them to “get away from city life but not from the city.”

Because Mostly and his family did not have a place to stay, applying for scholarships (much less getting up every day for school became a challenge. But like Shakur, his sense of purpose did not let him sit in spaces that killed his dreams of going to college. In a poem from his book, The Rose That Grew From the Concrete called “And 2morrow,” Pac said, “Tomorrow I wake with second wind and strong because of pride. I know I fought with all my heart to keep the dream alive.”

Mosley who was a Raleigh Egypt High School senior and when For the Kingdom stepped in they helped him and his family by providing them with a place to live while they were homeless. Mosley told Fox 13. “So, we went to different homes…and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom. ”

Mosley’s dream was to go to college and with the help of For the Kingdom, he was able to apply for college. Despite what was going on, he managed to keep a 4.3 GPA. Multiple colleges and universities wanted his as a student, but he decided to go with Tennessee State University in Nashville, where he will major in electrical engineering. He received more than 50 scholarships totaling to approximately $3 million in college scholarships—despite being homeless. The Kingdom allowed him a space on the their campsite and he received mail there.

Mosley says, “When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” he said.

Don’t be astonished. Pac also did not know that he would be able to do million dollar deals. But he took a chance on himself and changed his reality.

“Life is a wheel of fortune and it’s my turn to spin it.” – Tupac Shakur

Spin brother, Mosey spin.