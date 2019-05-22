If we had to give an award for most creative collaborations in footwear, Vans would hands-down win with flying colors. After a waffle-inspired drop with Sweet Chick, a collection honoring Led Zeppelin and a standout tribute to David Bowie, the brand’s latest collab brings us into the magical world of Harry Potter for a full range set of footwear and soon-to-be-unveiled apparel.

Instead of focusing on characters (for now), the Harry Potter x Vans collection seen here primarily pays homage to the various houses in the series. The Era gets decked out in two iterations, one for Slytherin House and the other dedicated to the franchises fictional Daily Prophet newspaper. The Sk8-Hi is a Gryffindor House exclusive, while the Authentic is reserved for Ravenclaw House and the Classic Slip-On was made for those that rep Hufflepuff House. Each design features prominent details to their respective themes, like the stripes on the Sk8-Hi reflecting the Gryffindor flag and a bolt imprint on the sole for Harry’s character-defining forehead scar. The scales of Slytherin on the Era upper make for a clear standout in the pack, and have an ominous feel that immediately brings to mind the snake-charming style of Lord Voldemort. Although it’s been almost a decade since we last saw Harry Potter on the big screen, the fandom established by the series during its 10-year span in theaters is still strong enough to assure that these will sell out fast.

The Vans x Harry Potter collection is expected to launch in the near future with even more footwear styles and a range of apparel to match. We’ll be sure to keep you Potter heads out there updated, but in the meantime take an initial look at the set below: