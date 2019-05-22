Wanda Syke’s newest comedy special is set to premiere on Netflix. The comedian’s new stand-up comedy special titled Wanda Sykes: Not Normal will launch globally on the streamer on May 21.

This will be Sykes’ fifth stand-up special and the first on Netflix. Her previous comedy specials include the 2003 Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied, 2006 Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired, 2009 I’ma Be Me, and 2016 What Happened… Ms. Sykes.

Talking with Variety about her decision to work with Netflix on her special, the legendary comedian said, “They came in with the best offer,” They know what their numbers are, but they don’t tell you so I’m not worried about people having to tune in at a certain time. People can watch it whenever they want to watch it, so you get that long life of the special instead of after the first two weeks then it goes away. You always get people who are just now finding it. That was really appealing.”

She notes, “If you get a special on Netflix, and if you put out a good special, and then you go out on tour, your ticket sales go up,” which also held appeal.

She received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special for I’ma Be Me, and won an Emmy for outstanding writing for The Chris Rock Show, along with two other noms.

What Happened…Ms. Sykes?” aired on Epix in 2016, after which she continued acting on “Black-ish” and also joined Comedy Central’s freshman comedy “The Other Two” in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes she executive produced Guy Branum’s “Talk Show the Game Show” in 2017 and acted as a consulting producer on the “Roseanne” revival in 2018. She also executive produced a standup comedy series “Unprotected Sets” for Epix in 2018.

The hour-long Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is produced by Sykes & Page Hurwitz’s Push It Productions.

Check out the trailer for Wanda Sykes: Not Normal below: