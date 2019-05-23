Sometimes the flyest look you can put together requires going for all-black vibes, and now adidas is making it easier to catch a quick flex with its upcoming version of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2.

Arriving just as described, the silhouette is completely muted out from the Primeknit upper to its signature BOOST midsole. There are a few additional colors thrown into the mix as well, including cement-style laces and a heel tab that incorporates a single line of horizontal red stitching. The translucent side stripe adds another cool element that almost goes unnoticed due to the all-black aesthetic that gives the shoe its eye-grabbing look. Overall, we’re sure fans of Kanye West and just sneakerheads in general will flock to stores to get their hands on these, proving that it doesn’t always require eclectic patterns to sell a quality pair of sneakers.

The all-black adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 will retail for $220 USD and is expected to launch in a full range of family sizes beginning June 8, with a limited edition reflective version dropping a day earlier on June 7. More pics below: