After launching the Staples Edition Collection earlier this month for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh has some more heat in store for the long-running luxury label with a new menswear campaign fronted by rising actor Ashton Sanders.

Known for his breakout role in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight and starring in the recent HBO adaptation of Native Son, Sanders spearheads the “Precoll 2019 Collection” campaign video seen above by describing the aspects of fatherhood and what it takes to be one. The idea behind his topic of conversation seems to play towards the idea of manhood, a theme that played a huge part in the rollout for Virgil’s debut SS19 campaign. In addition to the wise words, the clothes also stand out as well, complete with tailored suits, fur accessories, leather goods, eyewear, bucket hats and fine jewelry amongst other items. Overall, we’re just hoping to see the 23-year-old thespian featured even further in upcoming ads and even a lookbook in the near future.

Check out the Louis Vuitton Precoll 2019 campaign video starring Ashton Sanders above, and head over to the brand’s website for more on what Virgil Abloh is cooking up and to shop the latest LV gear.