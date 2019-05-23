The Brooklyn intersection where the Notorious B.I.G grew up at is getting renamed in his honor. The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, announced the news on his 47th birthday yesterday.

Billboard reports that a ceremony will be held on June 10th to officially rename the Fulton Street intersection between Gates Avenue on St. James Place to Christopher Wallace Way. The ceremony is open to the public and several members of the late rapper’s family will be in attendance, including his mother, Voletta Wallace.

The Brooklyn Community Board 2 approved the initiative in November but additional approval from City Council and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio was needed.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, who came up with the idea a few years back, told Rolling Stone. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

Biggie is the latest rapper to get a street renamed after him posthumously. The Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue intersection was changed to Nipsey Hussle Square back in April,