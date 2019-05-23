Cardi B is continuing to make money moves.

The Bronx rapper has a lot on her plate from being a new mommiana, a chart-topping rapper, to being a Nova Babe. Now it looks like the “Money” rapper is returning to the small screen.

TMZ reports that she filed a trademark for the name “Bocktails with Cardi B.” The outlet reports that the show is for “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.”

The brand won’t stop at just a television show. There plans to be an entire roll out of “clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts.”

Additionally, Bardi wants to use her trademarked name for “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.”