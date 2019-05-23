JAY-Z fans will be able to enjoy his Blueprint series on Apple Music now.

Folks who didn’t make the switch to TIDAL were pleased to see Blueprint 1, 2, and 3 all available on the streaming service. “Jay Z put blueprint 1 and 3 on Apple Music today is definitely gonna be a good day,” one Twitter user said.

Hov kept his discography away from his competition since the relaunch of TIDAL in 2015. Reasonable Doubt was removed from Spotify in 2015, two years later his entire catalog was only available exclusively on his streaming service.

The only JAY-Z album that is exclusive on TIDAL is Jigga’s 1996 debut collection, Reasonable Doubt, which is arguably one of the best Hip Hop projects of all time, and one of Young’s best albums.

Unfortunately, Blueprint is still unavailable on Spotify but you’re in luck if you’re an Apple Music member.

