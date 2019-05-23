Kodak Black is in a tangled web of legal troubles. It may have been in his best interest to stay out of trouble though because he was already dealing with legal issues stemming from a 2016 sexual misconduct case.

But unfortunately the Pompano Beach rapper was arrested during Rolling Loud weekend for allegedly lying on a firearm application in order to obtain guns. XXL reports Kodak has requested a judge grant him a supervised jail release so he can appear in a South Carolina courtroom to stand trial for a criminal sexual conduct case.

Kodak Black’s legal team requested that he is released under 24-hour surveillance to travel while he’s out on bond. But federal prosecutors think he’s a risk considering his criminal history, but Kodak’s lawyer argues they have no proof of that.