Yesterday marked what would’ve been Biggie Smalls’ 47th birthday and his loved ones got together to break bread at a celebratory dinner.

Curated by Alyi V, the inaugural launch of the B.I.G. dinner brought together his close associates including Junior Mafia. This is huge for the culture because Lil Kim and Lil Cease’s friendship disintegrated after Cease testified against Lil Kim during her perjury trial in 2005. Kim spent a year in the slammer and left Cease in the past.

But Cease issued a heartfelt apology to his longtime friend. “I apologize for the things I have done that may have hurt you or affected you or made you feel bad,” he begins, his voice thick with emotion. “I genuinely apologize, I love you from the bottom of my heart. You not my real sister, but you are my sister, I love you for life. I thank you for bringing this energy here.

During the trial Lil Cease told MTV that he testified against the Queen Bee because they weren’t on good terms already. “Me and Kim wasn’t on good terms for the moment, and she made it clear to the world that she didn’t want to have anything to do with me and my peoples. So she wasn’t trying to call us to her defense,” Cease explained, back in 2005. “Being that we was witnesses there, the U.S. government subpoenaed us. And there’s nothing you can do about that. When you’re subpoenaed, you either come or they take your ass to jail. It’s just that simple.”

Despite the rocky history between them two, they were able to make peace at Biggie’s dinner.