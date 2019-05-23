Just a few days after unveiling her debut FENTY collection on the first digital cover of T Magazine, Rihanna officially shows off the luxury label’s inaugural full range drop that will be available to purchase in less than a week.

Flexing her position as CEO and Artistic Director, Rih carves out a monumental moment in fashion with the designs in this initial offering. Titled “Release 5-19,” the set does a great job at incorporating both male and female energy to further play on the unisex aesthetic, a vibe she was intentionally going for as described during the brand’s recent launch event (seen above). High shoulder blazers are accentuated with a more snug fit at the waist, Japanese denim tops are tailored with a dramatically oversized fit that work either as a jacket or a dress and the pant suits ride the line between traditional & urban thanks to being styled with matching crossbody bags. In short, every side of Rihanna’s stylish side that we’ve seen throughout her career as a pop music icon is represented here — the form-fitting petiteness of Good Girl Gone Bad, vibrant beauty of Loud and the ability to just be bare and daring like the cover of Unapologetic are all vibes you get from this earthy debut collection. Rounded out by footwear, accessories and eyewear to compliment the clothes, FENTY’s premiere offering only further proves that we’ve just begun to understand why Rihanna’s reign truly won’t let up.

The FENTY “Release 5-19” Collection by Rihanna arrives next Wednesday (May 29) through the brand’s newly-launched website. Take a look at the entire debut set below: