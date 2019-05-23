The women of the Basketball Wives franchise will return for its eighth season on VH1 this summer and fans of the show are expecting more drama than ever before. Basketball Wives will feature some familiar faces and some new ones as well.

The popular reality show welcoming back longtime cast member and creator Shaunie O’Neal along with Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams. Kristen Scott, Cece Gutierrez, and Ogum Chijindu return for their second year, and there will be a new cast member, Feby Torres.

The upcoming 16-episode installment will continue to highlight the women as they balance careers, love, families, and friends. In a change of schedule, the hit series will be coming on Wednesdays instead of its usual Mondays.

The eight season’s synopsis reads: “On the motherhood front, O’Neal will focus on second chances and correcting her mistakes after her eldest son’s recent heart surgery; Christie deals with empty nest syndrome as her son heads to college; and Lozada tries to be the best mother to her two children until old habits resurface. Conflict is still at the heart of the series, and cast members including Roman, Pargo and Williams will be dealing with unresolved confrontations and unsettling rumors.”

Basketball Wives originally premiered April 11, 2010, on VH1. It follows the lives of a group of women who are the wives and girlfriends, or have been romantically linked to, professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association.;

Basketball Wives spawned a Los Angeles-based spinoff, Basketball Wives LA, which debuted in 2011. After a five-year hiatus with its sixth season premiered on April 17. On May 22, 2019, it was announced that the eighth season will premiere on June 19, 2019

Basketball Wives season eight debuts on VH1 starting June 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the promo trailer below.