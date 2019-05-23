Are you interested in a rematch between Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather? The former is and stated in an interview with Tony Robbins that he know he would win.

As a guest on the Tony Robbins Podcast, McGregor states his second boxing match against Money Mayweather would be the first blemish to his perfect record.

“I would like to rematch him under boxing rules, again,” McGregor said. “And I believe I would win. Actually, there I go again with that fake humbleness. I know I would win.”

The first meeting of Mayweather and McGregor went down in August of 2017 and marked the 50th win of Mayweather’s career with a TKO of the UFC star in the 10th round. The fight was a huge payday for both stars, with Mayweather reportedly bringing in $300 million and McGregor pulling in $100 million.

A second bout between the two would bring in high dollars again for all parties involved but many boxing enthusiasts may not be interested in the battle. Beyond that, Mayweather seemingly is enjoying unofficial paydays overseas.

You can hear McGregor detail his ambition to fight Mayweather again below.