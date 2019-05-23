The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of one of the greatest dynasties in sports. The Warriors are four wins away from their 4th title in 5 years. At this point, the only thing that can stop the Warriors, are themselves. The future of the Dubs, very much hinges upon what happens this offseason.

Klay Thompson will be a free agent after the season, while Kevin Durant is widely expected to decline his player option and become a free agent. Does either player leave or do they stay with the Warriors to continue the dynasty?

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on Tuesday that they are confident both players will re-sign with the team.

Joe Lacob text today: "We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them." Column: https://t.co/VdEngf8LVn — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 22, 2019

Durant could receive a five-year contract, worth $220 million should he stay with Golden State. Durant would get about $164 million over four years if signed with any other team.

Thompson might also be eligible for a “designated veteran player extension,” or supermax should Durant leave the Bay Area, but he also needs to make one of the three All-NBA teams that are expected to be announced this week.

There has long been a line of thinking that Durant joined the Warriors to win championships for his legacy and that he would leave once he accomplished that goal. The Knicks have long been considered a potential destination for him, but recently other teams have been mentioned as possibilities.