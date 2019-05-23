The Eastern Conference Finals has been very entertaining so far.

After losing Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in Milwaukee, the Toronto Raptors answered with back-to-back wins at Scotiabank Arena to tie the series at two. Was it the home court advantage? Maybe, but one Raptors super-fan really managed to grab the spotlight. TNT cameras spent a large amount of their time Tuesday following Drake’s antics up and down the sidelines. From mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo to rubbing head coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders, the artist’s actions got a bit out of hand during Game 4

Mike Budenholzer, the head coach for the Bucks, blasted Drake for his behavior courtside and even diminished the rapper’s role as the Global Ambassador for the Raps.

“I don’t know of any person attending the game that isn’t a player or coach that has access to the court,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t know how much he’s on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot […] There’s certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that.”

Budenholzer’s point is completely valid. Imagine any other fan running up and rubbing Nurse’s shoulders mid-game? The Spike Lee’s and Jack Nicholson’s of the world always have wandered up and down NBA sidelines, but has Drake taken it too far? Whatever your opinion may be, his squad is 2-0 at home in the Eastern Conference finals, so we doubt his behavior will change anytime soon.