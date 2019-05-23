Tamron Hall Revels Why She Was Nervous About Letting the World Know She Was Pregnant

Tamron Hall Revels Why She Was Nervous About Letting the World Know She Was Pregnant

Tamron Hall and her husband, Steven Greener welcomed home a healthy baby boy named Moses earlier this year. However, before Hall announced her pregnancy, she was very nervous and apprehensive about it. In an exclusive interview with People, the Today host revealed that she was scared because so many different factors went into her pregnancy.

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too.”

Hall also revealed that her doctor encouraged her to share only what she wanted to because, at the end of the day, it was her health.

“My doctor said, this is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share.”

Hall says she waited to announce the pregnancy because she was scared because she didn’t want to let people know she was pregnant and then something happens to cause her to lose the baby.

“I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news and after this pregnancy had gone so far.” I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that.” That’s why I waited. And trust me, if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would have.”

As we reported earlier this year the talk show host shared a sweet message to announce her son. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce,” says Hall. There have been many tears but today I embrace the smiles.

She concluded by saying that she and her husband Steven, are overjoyed and asked anyone who believes in a higher prayer to pray and send good vibes their way.