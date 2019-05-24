Continuing on a relentless delivery of drops, most recently in the form of a capsule collection with Lil Yachty, BAPE is now teaming up with Medicom Toy and Japanese photographer/director Mika Ninagawa for a floral-inspired set of apparel, accessories and collectors items.

For those not familiar with the renowned work of Ninagawa — she directed the Japan version of Alicia Key’s “Girl On Fire” music video — her style is based primarily in intensely vibrant, almost surrealistic floral designs. For this partnership, the style is intertwined with A Bathing Ape’s signature 1ST CAMO print, which come together on a set of tees, hoodies, wall clocks and Medicom’s popular [email protected] figurines. The Shark Hoodies are the definite standout, as it combines all three sides of the collab by way of the overall design and with the [email protected] ears incorporated into the tailoring. The co-branding is credited to M / mika ninagawa, which stands as Ninagawa clothing imprint where her designs usually mix into fashion. If you’re a [email protected] collector, sizes available include 1000%, 400% and 100%, and Baby Milo fans will be pleased to know that our forever young friend pops up on a few of the T-Shirts as well.

The BAPE x Medicom Toy x M / mika ninagawa Capsule Collection arrives at A Bathing Ape’s Japan locations, online store, the Medicom Toy Store and its webstore beginning Saturday (May 25), followed by a global release on June 8. See the full set below: