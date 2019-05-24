Chance The Rapper hopped on Twitter desperately asking for help from his fans.

The Chicago rapper first asked for a prayer and asked if anyone with a Type O blood type can donate a kidney. “I really need help,” wrote Chano. “My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God.”

He continued, “I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this,” wrote Chance. “Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match.”

A lot of the responses have been people sending prayers and positive vibes. Others asked for this contact to donate their kidney.

Although it might seem strange that Chance The Rapper will use social media to elongate his aunt’s life, you have to admit that it’s impressive to witness the lengths he’ll go for family.