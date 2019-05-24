Harvey Weinstein’s legal troubles just got a lot smaller.

The disgraced Hollywood executive has reportedly reached a $44 million deal with sexual misconduct accusers, board members of his former production studio, and the New York attorney general’s office.

Sources say the deal has not been finalized but will resolve a good amount of Weinstein’s civil lawsuits against his self, the Weinstein Co., and his former business associates.

The attorney who represents Bob Weinstein, confirmed the deal to a bankruptcy-court judge on Thursday.

“For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general’s] office, the defendants and all of the insurers,” Harris said.

The Wall Street Journal reports $30 million of the $44 million will go to plaintiffs which include Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct victims, former Weinstein Co. employees, and creditors that issued loans to the studio before its 2018 bankruptcy.

The rest of the money will go to lawyer fees of Harvey Weinstein’s co-defendants.

Per the outlet:

While the goal of the negotiations has been to resolve all the civil lawsuits, it remains to be determined whether a final agreement would achieve that or exclude one or more cases, the people said. Advisers now in charge of Weinstein Co. in bankruptcy proceedings still need to approve the deal, a company lawyer said Thursday.

The WSJ reports the $44 million payout will not affect Weinstein’s pending sexual misconduct case.

