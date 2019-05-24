Los Angeles is celebrating the legacy of John Singleton by honoring him with his own day. Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. has officially declared May 21, 2019 as “John Singleton Day.”

“There is not enough that can be said about John Singleton and the profound impact he made in his 51 years of life,” Wesson said in a press release. “In a time and in an industry where all the odds were stacked against him, John overcame and became the best at his craft. And more than maybe anyone, he opened people’s eyes to a reality and an experience of South Los Angeles that had been overlooked by society.”

He added, “Now in Los Angeles, this day is a time to celebrate John and his legacy. It’s far sooner than we should have to, but there is so much to celebrate.”

John Singleton passed away last month, and his cause of death was listed as acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage and hypertension.

Singleton was only 51-years-old and his lifetime he bridged the gap between Hip Hop and Hollywood and launched the film career of many legends including Ice Cube, Taraji P. Henson, and more.