Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate about a week ago and they’re already trying to secure rights to his name.

TMZ reports that the couple intends to produce tons of merchandise like beauty products, and baby needs such as carriages, strollers, bottles and even things like duffle bags, umbrellas, clocks, watches, key chains, calendars, books, photo albums and stationery.

Psalm West’s name is even being trademarked for pillows, picture frames electronic action toys and lots more.

There’s no telling if the couple actually plans to produce products inspired by Psalm West or if they’re just trying to prevent others from profiting from their son’s name.

Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner, did the same thing for her child with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster. Stormi is already 1 year old and there hasn’t been any products available with her name. By the Kardashians or anybody else.