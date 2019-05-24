We finally get to hear Kylie Jenner’s perspective on the entire scandal involving her ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The one-minute clip features Khloe Kardashian reacting to the news that her trifling baby’s daddy, Tristan Thompson, stepped out once again.

“For you and Jorydn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris Jenner tells Kylie. “She fucked up,” Kylie responds.

Check out the clip below from the upcoming episode which airs this Sunday.

"She f–ked up." – Kylie Jenner on Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AhLWS8rJoa — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson finally called it a quits after the NBA player was seen at a party kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, who was also a close family friend.

Woods told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook Watch Series, Red Table Talk and assured that Thompson initiated the kiss.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” Woods said. “It’s just no passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me . . . It was like a kiss on the lips but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. And I don’t think that he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol’s involved people make dumb moves or get caught up in the moment.”