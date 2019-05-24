While Maison Margiela is no stranger to cooking up sneaker designs that are rather, well, “interesting” to say the least — remember those Dirty Treatment Sneakers or the Deconstructed Fusion from last summer? — the latest kicks to come from the luxury fashion house are literally dripping in all sorts of eclectic style. Question is, would you cop?

Following past releases that showcased a DIY-style construction, the new Fusion Low iteration seen here is covered in glue that has a dried drip effect around the entire silhouette. Distressed vibes come into play once again as well, primarily on the scratched-up midsole and scuffed vamp. There’s also a rope detailing that intertwines into the eyelets, a taped heel counter that also looks scuffed and a mesh collar that manages to be the only thing on this shoe that looks fresh and new. Sneakers can always be considered a work of art, but whether these are considered an abstract masterpiece or just a complete mess overall will be left up to you guys to decide.

The glued-out Maison Margiela Fusion Low “White/Yellow/Turquoise” is available right now for a whopping $1,431 USD on MATCHESFASHION. Let us know if you’d rock these or not after check out a few more pics below: