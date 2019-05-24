Nike always finds a way to come up with cool colorways for its popular Air Max 2 Light silhouette, as we saw a few months ago during NBA All-Star Weekend with the “Hornets”-inspired pack. Now, the Swoosh is decking out the model in two color options that play heavily on the color-blocking trend.

Arriving in “Habanero Red/Armory Navy” and “Dark Obsidian/Sail,” the new Air Max 2 Light hues add the perfect touch of style to a shoe that already gives you everything you need on the performance side. The latter colorway is the more multicolored option, mixing a red Swoosh with a blue heel counter, green vamp, yellow inner lining, orange lace locks, black toe cap and off-white quarter panel. The alternate is pretty colorful itself, but sticks to four primary hues of red, navy, green and yellow. Given the similar color combos, you can’t go wrong with either style.

Expect the new Nike Air Max 2 Light SP colorways to drop on May 30 at 11AM EST on Sneakersnstuff, with the “Habanero Red/Armory Navy” and “Dark Obsidian/Sail” both retailing for $139 USD. More pics below: