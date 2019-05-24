Suge Knight’s Son Confirms New Music From Tupac is On the Way

In February, Suge Knight said that he was sitting on some unreleased music from Tupac, and we haven’t heard much about that until recently.

Suge Knight Jr. Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 to discuss his record label, New Death Row label and Tupac conspiracy theories.

“Correct,” young Suge said when asked if he was still working on Pac’s unreleased music.

On the other hand, Suge Jr. claimed earlier this year that the late rapper was still alive in Malaysia but in the conversation says he doesn’t believe he is.

He doesn’t give too much details in regards to the music on the way other than the fact that it’s coming.

The “All Eyez On Me” rapper has released six posthumous albums since his death in 1996. The last collection Pac’s Life, was released November 2006.

Check out the full interview below: