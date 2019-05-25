The second season of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is on the way and Kanye West is one of the many high-profile guests sitting down with the host.

In a preview of the episode below, Ye made some interesting comments in regards to his beef with Drake.

“An artist which I will not mention, because I’m not allowed to mention him or any of his family members…Well, we had a little beef last year,” Kanye reportedly says on the episode before revealing for the non-Hip Hop fans that he is referring to Drake. “He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’—like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.”

“I have a friend who told me that my power is my influence,” Kanye continues. “And I said my power is my ability to not be influenced.”

Kanye and Drake’s past issues hit its peak when Yeezy went on a Twitter rant demanding an apology from the Toronto rapper for following his wife on Instagram. In a later rant, the “Flashing Lights” rapper accused the 6 God of threatening his family and dissing him on his Travis Scott collaboration, “Sicko Mode.”

Since then, Kanye West cleared his “Say What’s Real” sample for Drake’s So Far Gone streaming service release. Additionally, Drizzy thanked Ye for his influence on the 10-year-old body of work.

Things can be moving in a better direction for the pair, but only time will tell.

Check out the trailer below: