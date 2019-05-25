The alleged assault case between Remy Ma and Brittney F. Taylor just went to the next step.

TMZ reports four charges have been filed against the veteran rapper for allegedly punching her in the eye at Pretty Lou’s charity concert.

Prosecutors are charging Remy with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harrassment, and a final count of second-degree harrassment.

She was offered a guilty plea deal which will result in the remaining charges getting dropped. She respectfully declined with hopes to get the entire case dropped. The State of the Culture co-host is confident that there’s video evidence that will prove her innocence.

Her attorney, Dawn Florio, claims home surveillance footage refutes claims of her being near Taylor around the time in question. The time of the incident was initially reported as 9:30pm but was moved back an hour, and prosecutors have footage of the “All The Way Up” entering Irving Plaza at that time.

Remy left court hand-in-hand with her husband, Papoose, avoiding all questions from reporters.