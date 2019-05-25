T.I. and Charlamagne Tha God attended a Congressional Black Caucus press conference to advocate for investments in the Black community.

The main talking points of the conference were closing the wage gaps within the Black community while elevating economical development.

The Hip Hop heavy weights had lawmakers Re. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) and Steven Horsford (D-NV) in their corner as they talked about leeway in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Nipsey Hussle’s honorable contributions to the initiative and more.

“We spoke about opportunity zones. You’re talking about not just an opportunity for folks who have been marginalized or exploited or left behind, you’re also talking about opportunity for Hip Hop,” Delgado, notably a former rapper, said according to The Hill. “Because what Hip Hop has done over its lifetime, has put brothers and sisters who’ve come from tough circumstances in a position to elevate their individual lives and at times their communities.”

The Breakfast Club host spoke about Nipsey’s admirable leadership skills on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning.

“Nipsey was the epitome of a leader. We were on Capitol Hill yesterday advocating for it with members of the CBC and lawmakers and of course, Nipsey would have been and salute to David [Gross] for seeing his vision through.”

T.I. discussed the late rapper’s hands-on approach to uplifting his fellow community members. “Everybody knows that Nipsey was pretty much the founder of the idea to bring everyone together who, you know, may individually be able to do great things and make a significant impact on their own in their communities,” Tip explained. “But for us to come together, we can impact so, so many more communities and spread our efforts so much wider.”

Check out the official website here for more information.