Feds Say Reports of 50 Cent Snitching on Jimmy Henchman are False

For the longest time some people believed that 50 Cent was a rat, and linked Jimmy Henchman to the death of his friend, Lodi Mack.

The former music mogul, formally known as James Rosemond, was charged and convicted for murder as prosecutors believe he hired guys to kill Lodi who allegedly beat up his 14-year-old son.

Around the time of the 2009 case there was a “report of investigation” circulating by the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s DEA Office that cites 50 as an informant. Turns out the document is completely fake and was produced by someone who wanted to make the G-Unit head honcho look bad.

Law enforcement with direct knowledge to the case told TMZ that 50 Cent was never recorded speaking to any officers on the case during the time.

This news is good for Fif’s street credibility.