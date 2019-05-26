Bucks fans are definitely feeling a bit down and out today following the results of last night’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the victorious Drake Raptors — err, we mean Toronto Raptors! — but Jordan Brand has a treat in store that’s sure to give Milwaukee a much-needed boost in morale.

First revealed back in March in the Jordan Brand Summer 2019 Preview, the Air Jordan 7 “Ray Allen” arrives right on schedule with a colorway that pays tribute to the basketball icon’s NBA debut as a Milwaukee Bucks fifth overall selection back in 1996. The shoe acts as a 23rd anniversary commemorative release, which holds even more sentiment as Allen was officially inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. The colorway is a play on the Bucks’ retro logo, featuring black, dark gray, purple and hunter green all infused together on the predominately dark-hued silhouette. So, while the Bucks are currently doing their walk of shame, at least you can trail alongside in some pretty fly kicks come next weekend.

The Air Jordan 7 “Ray Allen” drops this coming Saturday (June 1) at 10 AM ET at select retailers, including Finish Line, as well as online via Nike SNKRS. More pics below: