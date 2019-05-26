DaBaby had to put the paws on Cam Coldheart inside the Louis Vuitton store on Saturday.

The videos kick off with Cam recording and talking hot. “You a b*tch. Y’all look at the n**ga DaBaby. That n**ga DaBaby in here talking some shit,” Coldheart can be heard saying. “He walking up on me and shit like he about to do something. What you gon’ do? What you taking your shit off for?”

“When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong,” the “Suge” rapper said. Cam is seen in the video with a bloody face and his pants around his ankles.

There’s no telling how that happened but he went online claiming that he was jumped by DaBaby and his security guard.

After posting the footage of the fight, the “Baby on Baby” rapper posted another video to his Instagram account. It was a clip from his “Suge” music video where the lyrics say “I’ll slap the shit out a n**ga/No talkin’, I don’t like to argue with n**gas (I don’t).”

This who drama stems from Cam saying DaBaby is falsely repping North Carolina and he’s originally from Ohio. The Billion Dollar Baby CEO simply laughed at Cam’s claims and told him to “DO SUMN.” Well he tried to and things just didn’t end too well for him.