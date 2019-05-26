Dame Dash’s custody battle with his ex-wife Rachel Roy just keeps getting uglier.

In April, the mogul filed for more custodial time with his 11-year-old daughter with Roy, Tallulah. Dash explained that he has a lighter work schedule so he’s able to spend more time with his daughter, plus Roy’s drinking could put their child’s life at risk.

Per The Blast:

In his filing, Dash brings up an alleged incident that went down at a Christmas party both attended last year. He claims Roy became “very intoxicated to the point she could not drive herself or our daughter” home. Dash says his current wife drove Roy and their kid home. He says he is concerned that if he had not been at the party, Roy would have driven away with Tallulah while intoxicated. He even attached text messages which appear to show Roy apologize for the night in question.

Roy responded to Dash with a series of allegations including smoking weed around the children.

The 45-year-old fashion designer says the custody deal should stay how it is as her ex-husband has demonstrated abusive and negligent behavior around their children.

Roy claims Dash’s history of domestic violence traumatized their children and dragged him for shaming Tallulah for not purchasing him a birthday gift. Roy wants Dash to attend mandatory anger management classes and therapy sessions.

Dame Dash has filed a responses saying he has done “everything in my power to rehabilitate from the past.”