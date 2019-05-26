Meek Mill slammed the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for being “racist” and banning him for no reason.

The Philly rapper documented his encounter with the hotel’s security team in a series of videos and tweets. TMZ reports that he was at the hotel to attend a DJ Mustard concert there but they wouldn’t allow him to step foot on the premises.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people,” Meek Mill tweeted.

“They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a [Jay-Z] party without incident!”

“I’m gonna be arrested for what? Being a rapper?” Meek Mill asked after the security guard claimed the decision to ban the rapper was “way bigger than me.” They then threatened to have him arrested for trespassing.

Meek Mill also tweeted, “The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!”

The Cosmopolitan said in a statement to 3 News Las Vegas, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.”

Meek Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina wrote a letter given to TMZ, “We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”

The letter also warned the Cosmopolitan, “We urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”