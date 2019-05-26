Offset got flewed out to Russia by popular demand.

The Migos rapper went all the way to Moscow to perform at a Bar Mitzvah. Videos below from the party shows the Father of 4 rapper performing a slew of his hits like, “Wild Wild West,” “Slippery” and more.

The footage below shows Set vibing with the older and younger crowd, and performing one song with the birthday boy. The private event was definitely one for the books.

Offset isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last rapper to perform at a Bar Mitzvah. Drake, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Fat Joe, Fetty Wap, Rich The Kid, and 21 Savage have all secured the bag for performing at the religious event.

