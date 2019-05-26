SZA Receives Fenty Beauty Gift Card From Rihanna After Being Racially Profiled in Sephora

Back in April SZA revealed that she was racially profiled in a Calabasas Sephora while she was raking up on Fenty Beauty products.

SZA detailed the alleged incident on her Twitter. “Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” she wrote. “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut[?]”

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Sephora released a statement to Allure saying, “We have been informed of an incident at our Calabasas store and in addition to reaching out to SZA directly, we are gathering more information about the incident in order to take the proper next steps. We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora. Our purpose has always been rooted in our people and ensuring that Sephora is an inclusive and welcoming space for all our clients.”

It seems like SZA and the beauty store was able to work things out but Rihanna made sure things were all good by sending the TDE singer a Fenty Beauty gift card.

“Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!” Riri wrote in a card.

“Thanks Queen,” the Ctrl singer wrote on the caption of the picture of the gift card.