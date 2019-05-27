While June 21 will mark the official start to summer 2019, the day also signifies the highly-anticipated premiere date of Toy Story 4. To celebrate the latest animated film in a franchise that’s been in the hearts of many for over two decades, streetwear retailer BAIT links with the Disney Pixar crew for a commemorative “Toy Story” capsule collection dedicated to the original storyboard artwork.
BAIT teams up with Disney•Pixar to release a Toy Story capsule collection ahead of its 4th film installment. Digging into Pixar’s archives, each design spotlights the creative process behind the Toy Story franchise. Although Toy Story stands as one of the most iconic films in the computer animated genre, the hand drawn, pencil to paper conceptualization takes a step away from the CGI rendering that we are accustomed to and underlines the artistic hand behind the movie. Each design features a BAIT x Disney•Pixar Toy Story co-brand and will be the first of several capsules to come from this collaborative partnership. Purchase this now in store at all BAIT locations & online at BAITme.com. #TOYSTORYxBAIT #BAITME #PIXAR
Small in size like the characters that inspired it all, the set is comprised of T-Shirts etched with hand-drawn illustrations of fan-favorite characters Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear and his nemesis Emperor Zurg. Each tee also comes with co-branding on the lower portion of the shirt, featuring a three-way BAIT x Disney x Pixar logo with the classic Toy Story logo placed prominently in the middle. If you’re still plotting your ‘fit to rock to the theater in a few weeks when the film drops, be sure to consider copping one of these. All three designs come in black and white color options.
Shop the BAIT x Disney x Pixar ‘Toy Story’ capsule collection right now in BAIT’s web store, where all three T-Shirt designs are retailing for $32 USD. Also, look out for Toy Story 4 to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.