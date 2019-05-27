While June 21 will mark the official start to summer 2019, the day also signifies the highly-anticipated premiere date of Toy Story 4. To celebrate the latest animated film in a franchise that’s been in the hearts of many for over two decades, streetwear retailer BAIT links with the Disney Pixar crew for a commemorative “Toy Story” capsule collection dedicated to the original storyboard artwork.

Small in size like the characters that inspired it all, the set is comprised of T-Shirts etched with hand-drawn illustrations of fan-favorite characters Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear and his nemesis Emperor Zurg. Each tee also comes with co-branding on the lower portion of the shirt, featuring a three-way BAIT x Disney x Pixar logo with the classic Toy Story logo placed prominently in the middle. If you’re still plotting your ‘fit to rock to the theater in a few weeks when the film drops, be sure to consider copping one of these. All three designs come in black and white color options.

Shop the BAIT x Disney x Pixar ‘Toy Story’ capsule collection right now in BAIT’s web store, where all three T-Shirt designs are retailing for $32 USD. Also, look out for Toy Story 4 to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.