Lisa Nicole Lopes, often referred to as her stage name Left Eye, left an imprint on the world through her music and free-spirit. She was born on this day [May 27] in 1971.

Her life was cut short on April 25, 2002 when she died from a fatal car accident while in the Honduras.

In true Left Eye fashion, the Philadelphia native documented herself during the 27 day spiritual retreat in the Honduras, and the footage even captured the events leading into the moment of impact that caused the rapper’s death.

But Lopes’ life certainly didn’t go in vain. At the early age of 19, the multi-talented hopeful joined the group TLC, formerly known as 2nd Nature. After replacing original member Crystal Jones with Rozonda Thomas, the group was well on their way to stardom.

Left Eye, name derived from a man’s humorous compliment of her left eye, trademarked her name by wearing glasses with the left lens covered with a condom, rocking a black stripe under her left eye, and piercing her left eyebrow.

In 1992, TLC dropped their first album Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip, which brought them great success. The album featured four singles: “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “Baby-Baby-Baby,” “What About Your Friends,” and “Hat 2 da Back” which helped the album sell six million copies. Two years later, in 1994, the group released CrazySexyCool which outdid their debut album selling over 23 million copies. The trio’s third album FanMail was released in 1999 and sold over 14 million copies.

Although it won three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song and Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, FanMail was the beginning of the end for the artists’ success as a group. There were public disputes within the group that were evident of inward tension. But the group members assured the public that it was just a matter of sisterly love.

The hiatus of TLC was the beginning of Lopes’ solo career. She was featured on multiple singles such as “U Know What’s Up” by Donnell Jones and Melanie C’s “Never be the Same Again.” The artist also hosted a TV show and even executive produced an album.

Although her time here on Earth was short, the singer lives on through her legacy. Left Eye’s family created Eye Legacy, an album attributed to the remembrance of Lisa Nicole “Left Eye” Lopes.