Miley Cyrus Mentions Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef in New Song: ‘I Love You Nicki But I Listen to Cardi”

Miley Cyrus probably can’t handle all the attention her father is getting from the Hip Hop community because the pop star stuck her nose where it doesn’t belong, again.

She debuted three new songs during her performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England. In her song “Cattitude” she mentioned Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s highly-publicized beef. “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” Cyrus sings.

Many Twitter users reacted because we all know that Miley is a culture vulture.

I love u @MileyCyrus but u making a song about the Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B beef seems desperate for attention. pic.twitter.com/kIGEhTOlQ0 — barya stark #OustDuterte (@itsenzobishes) May 27, 2019

Taking the wrong side in the @NICKIMINAJ vs. @iamcardib feud, I see…

Well, all I can say is: I love you @MileyCyrus but I listen to @ArianaGrande 🤷🏻‍♀️🙃💜 https://t.co/gVtV3k8PCS — MISS HOLLYWOOD (@AnnieJacksonJB) May 27, 2019

Don’t let this white woman come in and divide us!! — 🌞 (@may31st___) May 27, 2019

Not only does that line add fuel to a fire that was outed a while ago, it questions Miley’s relationship with the “Anaconda” rapper who has called her out in the past.

Nicki felt like she was snubbed for Video of the Year nomination during the 2015 VMAs which Miley Cyrus hosted. “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m not always confident. Just tired. Black women influence pop culture so much, but are rarely rewarded for it.”

Hannah Montana denounced Nicki during an interview with the New York Times afterwards. “If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it. And it’s not anger like, ‘Guys, I’m frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.’ You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my VMA.’”

But the Queen got what she wanted and took home the award for Best Hip Hop video and permanently got immortalized in pop culture with this quip line during her acceptance speech. “Back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” she told the audience. “Miley, what’s good?”