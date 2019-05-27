Princess Love Announces her Departure From ‘Love and Hip Hop’

Princess Love Announces her Departure From ‘Love and Hip Hop’

Princess Love took to Instagram to announce that she will not be re-joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

“Thank you for all of your support over the years but I will no longer be a part of Love and Hip Hop,” she wrote in a text post in simple black and white. The caption simply had a heart emoji.

Many in her comments seemed to support her decision. “You are a mom now, good choice,” someone wrote. “Good sis. That show is toxic,” another commented.

The reasons for her somewhat sudden departure are unclear, and we’re not sure if her husband, Ray J, will continue to be on the show.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter, Melody Love Norwood’s, first birthday in Disneyland.