Fans of UK’s grime king Skepta have been patiently waiting for the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2016 album Konnichiwa, and now the three-year wait is officially over as the new project arrives in just a matter of days. To spearhead the promo of his fifth LP, officially titled Ignorance Is Bliss, Skepta unveils the visuals for the album’s first single “Bullet From A Gun.”

The Tottenham MC takes directing into his own hands for this music video, with co-credits going to British filmmaker Duncan Loudon. Camden Town Tube Station makes for the setting, creating a dark underground vibe that only gets more ominous as the nearly three-minute clip commences forward. From a random baby carriage to passing pedestrians, and even a debut of his possible upcoming Nike ShoxTL collab, there’s a lot going on in the foreground that adds to the overall tale. The main focal point happens towards the 2:00 mark, where cops are seen getting extra aggressive with two bystanders. The theme is pretty clear, but it’s up to the viewer to ultimately define the film as to what it all really means.

Watch the music video for “Bullet From A Gun” above, and look out for the Ignorance Is Bliss album by Skepta to drop this Friday (May 31) on all streaming platforms.