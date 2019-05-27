Fans of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film — yes, all four of you! — will unfortunately have to wait until next year to see SEGA’s all-star make it to the big screen, as Paramount Pictures has officially pushed back the film to 2020 so proper edits can be made to the titular character.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

News of a character redesign was announced earlier this month, following major fan backlash towards the film’s design team after the official trailer premiered. Details such as Sonic’s teeth, “humanized” eye structure, white hands in place of his signature white gloves and even the furry CGI appearance overall have been relentlessly clowned on social media. However, according to the Twitter account of Sonic‘s director Jeff Fowler (seen above), the new release date is now set for February 14, 2020, giving the team three extra months to fix their missteps and utilize “a little more time to make Sonic just right” as Fowler puts it.

Hopefully Valentine’s Day 2020 will bring in more love for the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. Watch the trailer again below to see what the fuss is all about: