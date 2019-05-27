From his signature “Stone Cold Stunner” to his infamous one-liners — “I’m gonna open up a can of whoop-ass!” tends to be the fan-favorite — Stone Cold Steve Austin will forever be known as one of the greatest entertainers that WWE and the sport of wresting has ever witnessed. Thankfully, his talents will now be entering your household on a weekly basis, as the Texas Rattlesnake will officially be getting his own talk show this summer on USA Network.

USA Network welcomes "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (@SteveAustinBSR) with his new series, Straight Up Steve Austin, coming August 12! Celebrity guests will include: @TraceAdkins, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr), and Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) and more! https://t.co/7rIZSRXz9E pic.twitter.com/gKCP65jU3t — USA Network (@USA_Network) May 23, 2019

While it won’t be his first stint in television since retiring from pro wrestling in 2003, including a recurring role in 2010 on the NBC series Chuck and hosting his eponymous competition reality show Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge from 2014 to 2017, the new series titled Straight Up Steve Austin will see the bald-headed Austinite getting his Oprah on in a way that only he can. With scheduled guests that range from country singer Trace Adkins and comedian Gabriel Iglesias to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., it’s safe to say this will be one interesting half-hour segment.

Read the official description of the series by USA Network below:

“In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.”

Straight Up Steve Austin will premiere on August 12, consisting of seven 30-minute episodes to air on Mondays at 11/10c following WWE Monday Night Raw. Be sure to tune in, ’cause Stone Cold said so!