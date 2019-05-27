Following up on a stellar collab with Nike that dropped last week, Supreme is now showing off some fresh footwear with help from Clarks Originals in the form of the latter brand’s classic Wallabee shoe.

Four different colorways are available for this new iteration, each decked out in a paisley bandana print in either red, navy, black or beige. Each option is equipped with a premium suede upper and signature crepe sole to complete the classic look. While many of you out there may link the hues to certain gang-affiliated crews, the print itself has become versatile enough to supersede any prior negative connotations you may have associated with wearing bandanas. In other words, you don’t have to be part of the Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples or Fudge Town Mafia to rock any of these.

The Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection drops this Thursday (May 30) online and in the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, and Paris flagship stores. Japan will see the release on Saturday (June 1). More pics below: