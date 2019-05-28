If you are in New York City and you weren’t at the 2019 D’usse Palooza this Memorial Day, you missed out!

YG came through and had the whole crowd going loko. He performed a slew of hits including “Big Bank,” “My N*gga,” “Who Do You Love?” and of course he paid homage to Nipsey Hussle during his performance of “FDT.”

Trey Songz surprised the crowd when he appeared on stage. Although he didn’t perform, he had the ladies going wild. Guest performers included A$AP Ferg and Pardison Fontaine.

D’usse Palooza this year was definitely one for the books. The sold out event took place at The Brooklyn Mirage in Williamsburg which comfortably accommodated the hundreds of party goers in attendance.

There was seemingly an endless amount of liquor and the weather was perfect. This was a great kickoff to the Summer of 2019.