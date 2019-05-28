Over the weekend Meek Mill blasted the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for being racist and banning him from the premises “without incident.”

Meek was there to attend a DJ Mustard show but unfortunately, security threatened to arrest him if he stepped out of his vehicle.

The hotel told TMZ they have a “zero tolerance for discrimination” and claims this isn’t a race issue. Cosmo says, “Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd.”

They added, “Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted.”

The Hotel says, “Meek Mill refused to depart property and was then informed that any continued attempt would result in trespassing.”

Meek Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina told TMZ, “The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”