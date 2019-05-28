Drake is having the best time as he enjoys the Raptors’ success. The “We The North” franchise is now making its first appearance in the NBA Finals. The last time the Raptors got close to a NBA Finals berth was in 2001. Unfortunately, Vince Carter missed a buzzer beat against Allen Iverson and the 76ers. Peep the highlights of the game below.

Behind the leadership of Kawhi Leonard, Toronto won four straight games after falling behind 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto Raptors Ambassador and number one fan was criticized for his in-game, court-side antics by the Bucks head coach, Mike Budenholzer.

“I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game a coach — I’m sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court.”

Budenholzer’s was unaware of Drake’s title within the Raptors organization. Drizzy’s pride and passion was on full display after the Raptors Game 5 win.

“All we are is proud and passionate.”

Drake was fired up on Thursday night, joining Raptors fans in Toronto to cheer on the team to a Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.https://t.co/pV2Wz0So7l pic.twitter.com/lh8UkPfCjF — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 24, 2019

Gucci Mane and Drake traded jabs once Won declared he was rooting for Milwaukee. Drake obviously came out on top and mentioned the 1017 CEO in an hilarious picture on his IG story.

In addition, the Bucks’ co-owner’s daughter, sat court-side wearing a Pusha T graphic tee in Game 5. That didn’t do any good because the Bucks lost and it amplified Drake’s energy. Now the Toronto Raptors gear up to play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. There are two upsides. The Raptors have home court advantage and the Warriors will likely be without KD for both games 1 and 2. Catch game 1 on Thursday at 9 PM EST on ABC.