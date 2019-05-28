Eric Sermon stopped by The Breakfast Club to catch everyone up on what he has been doing over the past few years. From starting his new streaming service to figuring out inexpensive ways to pay for samples, he is making some very respectable moves in 2019. However, what do people want most form the E Double? WE WANT MUSIC… (read it like the song). Well, Sermon says that he has music coming to fans by the summer.

Entitled the Dynamic Duo, this project will feature all of the top duos that he has worked with over his career. As one might imagine, just glancing over his extensive discography, he has worked with everyone. Names like RUN DMC, Redman & Method Man, Roger Troutman, Heavy D, Shaq, George Clinton, Keith Murray, LL Cool J, Bounty Killa, AZ, JAY-Z, Mos Def, Too Short, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes BBD and even the queen BEYONCÉ, simply illuminate his production discography. But with this project, he is primed to outdo many of those aforementioned projects.

While Charlamagne Tha God suggested some standout duos that might be on the project. Sermon did not confirm or deny, but did drop a few acts that might tickle the fancy of true fans. Black Star with Mos Def and Talib Kweli are on deck. Heltah Skeltah with Rock and the late great Sean Price. CNN with Capone and the podcast king, N.O.R.E. Head went on to list Cypress Hill, RED and Meth, Salt-N-Pepa, RUNDMC (really son), Naughty By Nature, Dogg Pound, M.O.P. Smif-N-Wessun, Eightball and MJG, and even Mobb Deep with a dope Havoc and a vibrant Prodigy (RIP). He wanted to get Outkast, but said that was impossible to get done even though he spoke to Andre. He wanted A Tribe Called Quest, but that did not happen. We know that is because Malik (SIP) is with the angels.

When talking about the Mobb Deep track he said that Havoc had to walk out the room it is so good.

The interview revealed a lot about his relationship with PMD, his time in the legendary group EPMD that launched his career and how he got money when it was hard for east coast rappers to eat.