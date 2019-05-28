Congratulations to Flipp Dinero who is celebrating his hit single “Leave Me Alone” going two times platinum.

“Leave Me Alone” has achieved over 2 million sales-equivalent units moved, powered by 500 million streams across all platforms. Previously the single entered the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Honestly it’s a dream come true,” said Flipp Dinero about his achievement. “I always envisioned myself having a plaque and I never knew it would get this big. I can’t wait for the world to hear what else I have. To celebrate, I’m gonna take my moms out to eat, maybe buy my dad a new car.”

Keeping his momentum rolling, Dinero recently connected with Tay Keith to set the tone for the summer with “If I tell You” and “Not Too Many.” Be sure to check both of those out.